March 20, 1922 ~ November 23, 2021

Edith Helen (Mullins) Jones, 99, passed away just 4 months shy of being 100 which was her goal on November 23, 2021 at her home in Lee’s Summit, MO. She preferred to be called Helen.

She was born on March 20, 1922 to Knova and Nellie (Witcher) Mullins in Sweet Springs, MO. She married Leslie L. Jones Sr. on June 9, 1956. She was the most loving and caring mom, grandma, great and great-great grandma, aunt and friend. She always said “Her kids were her life”. She would bend over backwards to help everyone. In life she worked on the farm, shoe factory, H.D. Lees, waitressing and quality control inspector.

She was known for her big smile, cinnamon rolls, garage and craft sales. She loved to make crafts, fish, cook and have BIG family dinners with different tablescapes.

She leaves behind daughters, Betty Schuerger & Sondra (Doug) Williams; son, Leslie L. Jones Jr. (Mary), 10 grandchildren, 13 great and 3 great-great grandchildren, many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

She is preceded in death by husband Leslie L. Jones Sr.; daughter, Linda Owens; parents, Knova and Nellie (Witcher) Mullins; brothers, Lewis, Grover, Ralph, Richard, Raymond, K.C. Mullins and sister Pauline Williams.

Special thanks to all of the wonderful nurses from K.C. Hospice. They were a Godsend.

Visitation will be from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM, Tuesday, November 30, 2021 at Langsford Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be held 10:00 AM, Wednesday, December 1, 2021 at Langsford Funeral Home. Burial at Lee’s Summit Historical Cemetery.

Arrangements by Langsford Funeral Home, 115 SW 3rd, Lee’s Summit, MO 64063