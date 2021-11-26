January 24, 1938 ~ November 23, 2021

Edgar Francis Rockwell

Edgar Francis Rockwell, 83 of Holden Missouri, passed away on Tuesday, November 23, 2021, at the Kansas City Hospice House in Kansas City, Missouri.

He was born on Monday, January 24, 1938 in Callao, Missouri. He was the son of the late James Edgar Rockwell and the late Mildred Francis Rockwell (Ford).

Ed attended and graduated from high school in Raytown, Missouri. He married Judith Johnson on February 25, 1956 and from this union three children were born.

Ed was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, uncle and was a friend to many. He was a well known General Contractor building many residential and commercial structures in the Kansas City, Independence, Greenwood and Lee’s Summit areas. Ed was a devoted Christian and was a charter member and deacon in his church. He was a founder and helped build the First Baptist Church on South Padre Island in Texas during the early 1980’s.

He is survived by his wife, Judy of the home; one daughter, Debbie (Steve) Briscoe of Holden; two sons, Eddie (Penni) Rockwell of Oak Grove, MO, Scott Rockwell of Holden; five granddaughters, Sara (Andy) Lohe of Holden, Martha (Jake) Bennett of Holden, Brittany Rockwell of Norton, KS, Morgan Rockwell of Parker, CO, Alexandra Rockwell of Oak Grove; one grandson, Zack (Megan) Rockwell of Latour, MO; two great-granddaughters, Bailey (Eric) Thomason of Holden, Emma Lohe of Holden; three great-grandsons, Jacob Bennett of Holden; Owen Hopkins of Norton, KS; Easton Rockwell of Latour, MO; Brother and sister-in-law, Steve and Karen Arbuckle of Peculiar, MO; along with many nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held in Callao, MO at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to St. Jude’s Children Hospital.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Campbell-Cast Funeral Home, a Stewart Family Company.