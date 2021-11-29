April 7, 1935 ~ November 17, 2021

Ray H. Mendez

Ray H. Mendez passed away November 17, 2021 at Seasons Memory Care, Kansas City, MO

Graveside services were held 2:00pm, Monday, November 22, 2021 at Lee’s Summit Cemetery, 806 SE 3rd St, all were welcomed to the graveside service. Visitation was held 2:00-4:00pm, Sunday, November 21, 2021 at Langsford Funeral Home.

Ray H. Mendez, 86 passed away peacefully on Wednesday, November 17, 2021 surrounded by his loving family at Season Memory Care where he was a resident for 5 years. He was born April 7, 1935 in Poteet, Texas. One of six children to the late Juan and Tiodosa Mendez. Ray was a devoted husband for 62 years to Lucille, married in 1959 and had 4 children. Ray was a Veteran of the United States Army, served 1954-1956. Ray was a foreman at General Motors (Leeds Assembly Plant) in Kansas City, MO for 32 ½ years. He was an active member of the UAW local 93. During this time, he owned/operated Ray’s Home Remodeling. He was an active member of the Landlord’s Association of Kansas City, MO and served on the board in various positions. Ray was an active member of Southwood Church of the Nazarene in Raytown, MO for 20+ years. After retiring he went on to volunteer at Lee’s Summit Hospital for 15 years and Habitat for Humanity. Ray enjoyed fishing, going to casino’s, traveling in his RV, estate sales, watching western movies, and loved spending time with his family.

He was preceded in death by both parents Juan and Tiodosa Mendez, a sister Lupe Hernandez and brother Roy Mendez.

Survivors include his wife, Lucille of Lee’s Summit MO, son Ray H. Mendez II (Sarah) of Killen, TX, daughters Angie Johnson of Lee’s Summit, MO, Michelle Hedrick (Roger) of Mt. Vernon OH, Cheryl Wohlgemuth (Bryan) of Independence, MO. Grandchildren, Colby Johnson (Alison) of Kansas City MO, Nicole Shipley (Chris) of Lee’s Summit, MO, Michael Hedrick (Tessa) of Bladensburg, OH, Allie Mendez of Killen, TX, Cassie Garcia (Salom) of Dallas, TX, Tyler Hedrick of Mt. Vernon, OH, Gabe Mendez of Lee’s Summit MO, Drew Hedrick (Fiancée, Emily Wilson) of MT. Vernon, OH Jayci Wohlgemuth of Independence, MO. Great grandchildren, Ellie Johnson of Greenwood, MO, Porter Shipley of Lee’s Summit, MO, Luca Hedrick of Bladensburg, OH, Sage Johnson of Kansas City, MO, Marley Hedrick Bladensburg, OH. Sister MaryLou Alvarado from Dallas, TX, brother Albert Mendez (Olga) from Kansas City, KS and sister Gloria Reyes (Gilbert) from Mesquite, TX.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association in memory of Ray H. Mendez at act.alz.org.

Arrangements by Langsford Funeral Home, 115 SW 3rd, Lee’s Summit, MO 64063