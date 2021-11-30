November 27, 2021

Ronald McDonald House Charities of Kansas City (RMHC-KC) keeps families together with their sick children when they are receiving medical care in local hospitals. On any given night, RMHC-KC helps 87 families reduce the burden of childhood illness through its lodging, programs and services. Annually, RMHC-KC supports over 8,000 families in its three Houses and within Children’s Mercy. By providing a comfortable place to stay, warm meals and other supportive services, RMHC-KC works to keep families together during a difficult time. Families staying at RMHC-KC will experience a safe, peaceful environment so they can focus on what’s most important: their child’s health.

On December 3rd & 4th, IBD Promotions will host a donation area for RMHC-KC at their ‘Tis the Season Art & Craft Show at the Pavilion at John Knox Village in Lee’s Summit. Vendors and customers will have the opportunity to donate gifts or money to support the families who stay at the RMHC-KC during the holidays.

Owners of IBD Promotions, Keith and Wanda Davenport, selected this charity because of a life-changing experience when their twin granddaughters were born. They are grateful for the support their family received from Ronald McDonald House and now want to give back to other families who stay there.

IBD Promotions selects a different charity at each of the five events that they manage and promote, and each has a personal meaning in their lives. “We are dedicated to helping others and giving back to the community. These shows allow us to share our passion with a wide audience and raise awareness and funds for these nonprofit organizations,” Wanda says.

‘Tis the Season Art & Craft Show features only vendors who handmake their products locally. Families are encouraged to attend and visit Santa and Mrs. Claus on Saturday, December 4th between 12:00 and 3:00.

The Pavilion at John Knox Village is located at 520 NW Murray Road, Lee’s Summit, MO. The show hours are Friday, December 3rd from 11:00 to 7:00 and Saturday, December 4th from 10:00 to 4:00.

About IBD Promotions:

IBD Promotions is a division of Images by Davenport, LLC., founded by Keith & Wanda Davenport. ‘Tis the Season Art & Craft Show is one of five shows managed and promoted by IBD Promotions annually at The Pavilion at John Knox Village. For more information: ibdpromotions.com

About Ronald McDonald House:

The Ronald McDonald House is where sick children and their families stay close to the care that they need. On any given night the Ronald McDonald House of Kansas City will serve 87 families. And in 2018, their houses and family rooms provided comfort and care to over 7,500 families as well as opened their doors to support over 60,000 visits from family and friends of in-patients at Children’s Mercy Hospital. For more information visit their website, https://rmhckc.org/