September 27, 1949 ~ November 23, 2021

Larry Lee Wilkerson





Larry Lee Wilkerson, 72, of Lee’s Summit, MO passed away peacefully Tuesday, November 23, 2021 surrounded by his loving wife and daughters.

Larry was born on September 27, 1949 to Cleo and Rosetta Wilkerson in Lee’s Summit, MO. Larry joined the Army in 1967 and was a proud member of the 25th Army Infantry Division “Electric Strawberries” until 1970 serving 2 years in the Vietnam War.

Larry married Judy (Brisbin) Wilkerson on May 16, 1970 and was a loving father to Tonia Marie and Tanya Lee. Larry worked for Armco Steel of Kansas City for 27 years.

He also worked several construction jobs with his father over many years. Larry was a member of the American Legion and VFW. In his younger years, Larry enjoyed fishing with family at Truman Lake.

He was a kind soul who never met a stranger or enemy. His wonderful sense of humor would always leave you with a smile.

Larry is survived by his wife of 51 years Judith M. Wilkerson, sister Linda and Ron Watkins of Greenwood, MO, sister Jane and Jay Milam of Warsaw, MO, brother Cleo Jr. and Jane Wilkerson of Flippin, AR.; daughter Tonia and Joycelynn Wilkerson of Greenwood, MO, daughter Tanya Bell of Lone Jack, MO; 7 beautiful grandchildren, Jordan Ribblett, Alexander Ribblett, Alicia (Ishmael) and Christopher Weiss, Emily Ishmael, Jacobi Ishmael, Rebecca Clevenger, and Cayden Kennedy, as well as 6 great-grandchildren.

Services and military honors will be held at Lake Shore Plaza, 9613 Lake Shore Dr., Lake Lotawana, MO 64086 on Wednesday, December 15, 2021 at 4-5pm immediately followed by a celebration of life until 7pm.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations in his honor be sent to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or via their website at www.stjude.org/donate.