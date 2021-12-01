September 3, 1974 ~ November 29, 2021

Shelby Seiz

Shelby Seiz, 47 of Lee’s Summit, MO passed away Nov. 29, 2021. Visitation will be 1:00 – 3:00PM Sunday December 5, 2021 at Langsford Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers the family suggest contributions be given to her children.

Shelby was born September 3, 1974 in Harrisonville, MO. She graduated from Pleasant Hill High School then she attended The College of the Ozarks where she earned a degree in accounting. Shelby was employed by the City of Lee’s Summit where she worked in the finance department.

Shelby was preceded in death by her Grandma Peggy, her Aunt Renee and Aunt Martha. Survivors include her parents, Charles and Monica Browning of Lee’s Summit, her children Micalah Lilly and Blake Lilly both of Lee’s Summit, her step-brother Ryan Browning of Olathe, KS, Uncle Christopher Bush of Blue Springs and many cousins and friends.

Shelby will be remembered for her gentle, kind, loving spirt and her huge heart. She will be missed by all.

Arrangements by Langsford Funeral Home, 115 SW 3rd, Lee’s Summit, MO 64063