Calvin “Dale” Hudson, 57, of Lee’s Summit, Missouri, passed away at his home on November 26, 2021. Family asks that memorial contributions be made to American Cancer Society

Dale was born in Dunn, North Carolina to Edna R. and James W. Hudson. When he was young, his family moved to Independence, Missouri where he graduated from Truman High School. He and his wife, Lori Hudson, were married in 1989. Dale, Lori and son, Andrew S. Byrd moved to Lee’s Summit, Missouri in 1990. His daughter, Angela N. Hudson was born in 1992. He worked as a boat mechanic until he graduated from DeVry University. After graduating he worked at AT&T as a network technician for over 20 years.

He was preceded in death by his father, James W. Hudson, brother James M. Hudson and daughter Angela N. Hudson.

Survivors include his wife, Lori A. Hudson; mother, Edna R. Hudson; mother-in-law, Betty A. Puckett; son, Andrew S. Byrd; daughter-in-law, Lara Kutjan, many nephews, nieces, aunts, uncles, cousins and extended family members.

Arrangements by Langsford Funeral Home, 115 SW 3rd, Lee’s Summit, Missouri, 64063