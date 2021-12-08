December 8, 2021

Scott Milton Marshall

Scott Milton Marshall, 65, of Lee’s Summit, Missouri, passed away in Cancun, Mexico on November 15, 2021.

Family asks that memorial contributions be made to The Cystic Fibrosis Foundation: Heart of America Chapter, Kansas City, KS. Scott was born in Independence, MO to Clyde and Ila Marshall.

He graduated from William Chrisman H.S. in 1974. He graduated from Graceland College, Lamoni, IA in 1978. He became a Certified Public Accountant in 1985.

During his career Scott worked as a manager and financial officer for corporations in St. Louis; Washington, DC; Houston; Detroit; and Leawood, KS.

Scott married Liane Maile Kaleikau in 1977. They have two children, Jason and Leinani. Their marriage lasted 21 years. In 2000 he married Rose Anna Dorsey Doutt in Lee’s Summit. Together they made a home for a large blended and extended family. Rose Anna passed away in 2016 from acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

In 2018 Scott married Cindy Lou Simon. Scott and Cindy traveled to Cancun, Mexico along with other family and friends where Scott suffered a heart attack on November 15.

Scott was preceded in death by his parents, Clyde M. Marshall Jr. and Ila H. Marshall.

Survivors include his wife, Cindy Marshall; his siblings, Diane Marshall, Steven L. Marshall, Debra A. Gagnon; children, Jason K. Marshall, J. Leinani Stout; grandchildren, Talan, Mehlo; and many wonderful children and grandchildren by marriage.