December 10, 2021

The Jackson County Legislature will be voting on this Resolution before it on Monday, Dec. 13 at 10 a.m.

IN THE COUNTY LEGISLATURE OF JACKSON COUNTY, MISSOURI

A RESOLUTION approving the issuance of a County mask mandate order for the health and safety of its citizens effective until January 12, 2022, or thirty days after the adoption of this Resolution, whichever is later.

RESOLUTION NO. 20844, December 13, 2021

INTRODUCED BY Scott Burnett and Crystal Williams, County Legislator

WHEREAS, Executive Order 21-09 issued by the Missouri Governor on August 27, 2021, continues for certain purposes the previously declared State of Emergency to Assist Continued COVID-19 Recovery established in Executive Order 20-02; and,

WHEREAS, in response to the increased health risk posed to Jackson County citizens evidenced by the Report Supporting Order for Mask Wearing in Public Places provided by the Jackson County Health Department pursuant to section 67.625, RSMo, the County Executive and the County’s Emergency Management Coordinator will issue a mask mandate (hereinafter “Health Order”) on December 13, 2021, which will be effective upon approval of the Legislature, via adoption of this Resolution, which Health Order will expire on January 12, 2022, or thirty days after the adoption of this Resolution, whichever is later; and,

WHEREAS, a copy of this Health Order is attached; and,

WHEREAS, the Health Order encourages vaccination and requires individuals five years of age and older to wear a face covering or mask in places of public accommodation; and,

WHEREAS, COVID-19 spreads among people who are in contact with one another or present in shared spaces and a gathering of individuals without necessary mitigation for the spread of infection will pose a risk of the spread of infectious disease; and

WHEREAS, the state of Missouri is experiencing another wave of new COVID-19 cases, fueled by low rates of full vaccination (currently 51.7% of residents), the spread of more pervasive and virulent strain variants (the Delta and Omicron Variants), and COVID-19 hot spots across northern Missouri; and,

WHEREAS, area hospitals, including Children’s Mercy Hospital, serving the citizens of Jackson County are experiencing high levels of COVID-related admissions, placing them at or near capacity limits, suggesting the Delta and Omicron variants’ transmission and infection rates in adolescents and children are more severe than previously anticipated; and,

WHEREAS, as of December 9, 2021, the Jackson County Health Department reported 43,423 total cases of COVID-19 and 554 COVID-19-related deaths in Eastern Jackson County (the area outside of Kansas City, Missouri, and Independence, Missouri); and,

WHEREAS, on December 9, 2021, the Jackson County Health Department reported approximately 51% of Eastern Jackson County residents were fully vaccinated for COVID-19 and that 58% have been administered at least one vaccine dose; and,

WHEREAS, on August 23, 2021, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration fully approved Comirnaty, also known as the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, for prevention of COVID-19 disease in individuals sixteen (16) years of age and older, with additional vaccine and booster options available under a prior emergency use authorization; and,

WHEREAS, on October 26, 2021, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued emergency use authorization for the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for individuals five (5) years of age and up; and

WHEREAS, on November 19, 202, the Food and Drug Administration and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention expanded the emergency use authorization eligibility for both the Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine booster for individuals eighteen (18) years of age and older after the completion of primary vaccination protocols; and

WHEREAS, compelling data demonstrates that community mask wearing is an effective nonpharmacologic intervention to reduce the spread of COVID-19 infection, especially as source control to prevent spread from infected persons, and also as protection to reduce wearers’ exposure to infection; and,

WHEREAS, on November 30, 2021, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued new guidance, recommending all vaccinated individuals (in addition to its previous recommendation for unvaccinated individuals) in “substantial” or “high” transmission areas wear masks indoors; and,

WHEREAS, as of December 9, 2021, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention classifies Jackson County, and every county adjacent to Jackson County in both Missouri and Kansas, as high transmission areas; and,

WHEREAS, medical professionals recommended a return to masks indoors in November 2021, based on the positivity rate for COVID-19 cases in Missouri and the increase in hospitalizations; and,

WHEREAS, on December 9, 2021, the Jackson County Health Department, pursuant to section 67.625, RSMo, submitted an updated report to the Legislature outlining the need for and recommending an extension of the mask mandate; now therefore,

BE IT RESOLVED by the County Legislature of Jackson County, Missouri, that the Health Order be and hereby is approved to be effective until January 12, 2022, or thirty days after the adoption of this Resolution, whichever is later.