Aug. 22, 1921 – Nov.28, 2021

Marjory C. Bartram-Hinkebein passed away at her home in Lee’s Summit, MO. Nov. 28th, 2021. She was born Aug. 22, 1921 in Montserrat, MO to Issac and Olive Taylor.

She had 3 older sisters, Merrill, Ava and Ruby, all deceased. She celebrated her 100th birthday Aug. 22, 2021 at her home in Lee’s Summit, and had a wonderful day with friends, ice cream and cake.

She enjoyed reading, watching the birds and squirrels in the yard and feeder. Marjory was an avid dog person and always had a dog by her side as a child and adult. She liked to look at the pictures of her four legged friends and reminisce about them. One of her favorite things was frying fish in a big cast iron skillet over a campfire at Crystal Lake outside Excelsior Springs. MO.. She enjoyed visiting and had a unique sense of humor.

Marjory graduated from Holden High School, Holden MO. with top honors and a scholarship, which she was very proud of and attended college in Kansas City, MO. She had a career with Vendo Corp. of Kansas City, MO. that lasted over 30 years. She traveled to various parts of the United States as a logistics coordinator. She had some interesting tales about some of the things they shipped.

Besides her parents and sisters, she was preceded in death by her husbands Cecil (Stokie) Bartram in 1969 and Vincent Hinkebein in 2001. She leaves behind 2 nieces, Glenda Faulkner, Lavonia MI. and Judy Fitzgerald, Holden, MO. and the Lee and Glenda Dobniker Family, which she considered her adopted family.

I would like to give a special and heartfelt Thank You to all the wonderful Caregivers that took such good care of Marjory over the years and the lovely people from Crossroads Hospice. She really enjoyed everyone’s visits.

A graveside service was held Fri. Dec10, 2021 at Holden Cemetery, Holden, MO.

Arrangements by Langsford Funeral Home, Lee’s Summit, MO.