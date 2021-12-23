October 5, 1942 ~ December 15, 2021

Danny Garrett Dulohery, 79, of Raymore, formerly of Lee’s Summit, was born, October 5, 1942, in Kansas City, the son of Leo J. and Romayne (Fitzwater) Dulohery. He departed this life, Wednesday, December 15, 2021, at his home surrounded with love and family.

On August 29, 1964, he was united in marriage to Margaret Ann Malay at the Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Raytown. They enjoyed 57 years of marriage.

Dan retired from General Motors. He was a member of the UAW Local #31, Pipefitters Local #533, and Sprinkler Fitters Local #314. He was also a member of The Kansas City Trapshooters Association. He enjoyed hunting, clay target shooting, golfing, storytelling, sharing a cold beer or glass of good bourbon with friends and family.

Dan was preceded in death by his parents.

He is survived by his wife, Margaret; his children, Shawn Dulohery of Troy, Missouri, Stephanie Dulohery of Lee’s Summit, and Stacey (and Jerry) White of Pleasant Hill; six grandchildren, Haley Dulohery, Courtney (and Dan) Borgman, Halle Dulohery, Cassidy (and Ben) Willard, Bailey White, and Avery White; four great grandchildren Micah Melvin, Wesley Borgman and expected Baby Girl Borgman, Hadlee Crust and Fischer Willard; two siblings, Patrick (and Kay) Dulohery of Overland Park, and Michaela Dulohery of Lee’s Summit; other relatives and friends.

Cremation has been accorded. A celebration of his life will be held 2:00 to 6:00 p.m., Sunday, January 2, 2022, the Raintree Lake “Duck Pond” Activity Center, 111 SW Cole Younger Dr, Lee’s Summit, MO 64082. Please feel free to wear Chiefs or Camo attire in his honor.

