November, 1935 ~ December 5, 2021

John Dillard Martin, age 86, of Lee’s Summit, MO, passed away on Sunday, December 5, 2021, at St. Luke’s East Hospital.

John was born in November, 1935, in Fairfield, MO, the son of Oral Dillard Martin and Zola Dyer Martin.

John grew up in Fairfield/Warsaw, MO and graduated from Warsaw High School. He served in the Army for 2 years.

Through a mutual friend, John met his wife, Rose. They made their home during their 60 years together in Grandview, Belton, Bowling Green, Kansas City, and Lee’s Summit, MO.

John followed his dreams and became a Dairy Queen Owner/Operator. He owned/operated seven DQ Restaurants across MO. Over his 50+ year career with Dairy Queen, he and Rose won numerous sales and community service awards.

John was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. Surviving are his wife, Rose Martin; two sons, Kirk Martin and wife, Tammy; Kent Martin, and wife, Liesa; one daughter, Debra Rusaw and husband, Steve; 6 grandchildren; and 4 great grandchildren. One sister, Carolyn Franks and husband, Joe.

A Celebration of Life will be held on May 15, 2022 in Sedalia, MO at First United Methodist Church, Celebration Center. Cremation services provided by Royer Funeral Home-Oak Grove. If you would like more information, please see John’s obituary on the funeral home website. Memorial contributions may be made to MercyRestStop.org, OpenDoorServiceCenter.org, The American Cancer Society, or The American Heart Association.