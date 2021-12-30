November 24, 1959 ~ December 24, 2021 (age 62)

Brian Kent Whittall

Brian Kent Whittall, 62, of Lee’s Summit, Missouri, passed to new life on December 24th, 2021, after an accidental fall at his home.

Brian was born in East St. Louis to Loren “Dee” Whittall and Frankie (Ray) Whittall. His family lived in Union, Missouri and Omaha, Nebraska, eventually landing in Gladstone, Missouri when Brian was in grade school.

A graduate of Oak Park High School, Brian was active in cross country, track, and the Oak Street Singers. After high school, he attended Missouri University. Brian worked for nearly 20 years at AT&T, and then for various companies in information technology, including JPMorgan Chase, The Federal Reserve Bank, and most recently at the National Association of Insurance Commissioners, where he will be sorely missed.

Brian was an avid sports fan, especially loving his Chiefs and Royals and watching English Premier Soccer.

He is survived by his mother, Frankie Austin of Lee’s Summit, his two children, Alex Whittall of Pueblo, Colorado and Lillian Whittall of Lee’s Summit, his sister, Linda Hendrix of Dallas, Texas, and a nephew and great niece.

He was preceded in death by his father, Dee Whittall, his sister, Judy Lancaster, and his niece Sara Haddock.

Funeral services will be held at Lee’s Summit Christian Church on Sunday, January 2nd, with the visitation held from 1:30pm to 3:00pm, followed by the funeral. There will be a private grave site service for the family at Terrace Park Cemetery in Kansas City, Missouri, where he will be laid to rest close to his father and sister.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations for a fund being set up for his two children, Alex and Lillian. Checks can be made to Dana Reynolds.

Arrangements: Terrace Park Funeral Home. terraceparkfuneralhome.com