6:20 p.m. Update

By Assistant Chief Jim Eden

LEE’S SUMMIT, MO— On Friday, December 31, 2021, at 10:28 a.m., the Lee’s Summit Fire Department responded to a reported structure fire in the 500 Block of NE Lynn Street. Multiple callers reported a heavily involved house fire.

When the fire department arrived, heavy smoke and fire was coming from a one-story, single-family residence. The occupants were outside. They advised there was propane and fireworks in the house.

Crews initiated a defensive attack on the fire from the outside of the building. There were three small explosions inside the building while crews attempted to extinguish the fire, with minor damage to a fire truck from flying debris. Firefighters quickly knocked down the fire, and the incident was under control by 10:52 a.m. Fire crews remained on the scene to extinguish hot spots. Crews provided a medical evaluation of the occupants with no care needed.

No firefighters were injured.

The fire caused heavy damage to the house. The Missouri State Fire Marshal’s Office determined the fire originated in a bedroom and was accidental in origin.

During the investigation into the cause of the fire, investigators discovered materials used to manufacture illegal fireworks not related to the cause of the fire.

The explosions were secondary due to fireworks and propane cylinders in the house. The State’s investigation of the illegal fireworks is ongoing.

Related article: Fire Heavily Damages Lee’s Summit Home