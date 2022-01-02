March 1, 1943 ~ December 25, 2021

Wesley E. DeMarco went home to the Lord on December 25, 2021. He was born March 1, 1943 in Kansas City, Mo.

He attended schools in Raytown, Mo.

He married the love of his life on August 19, 1963, together they raised 2 sons and a daughter. They were married 55 years, a testament to a lifelong commitment to a strong marriage.

Wes leaves behind his children, Jeff (Angela), Doug (Jonda), Stacee, 6 grandchildren; Thomas (Vikki), Ryan (Amanda), Zachary (Kelsey), Blake, Corey, IzzaBella. 3 great-grandchildren; Natasha, Chase and Lucas. 2 Sisters; Pat Fantin and Jan Haynes and his beloved dog Tilly.

Wes was preceded in death by his wife, Darlene, his mother Ina Wright and father Pete DeMarco.

Wesley owned several businesses throughout his years; Al’s United Super, Chrysler United Super, Trailridge Foods and D&D Investments.

Wes enjoyed fishing, hunting and metal detecting. He was active in the Knights of Columbus and was a 4th degree Knight, he was a proud supporter of the Scouting program.

Visitation will be at 11:00 a.m. with a Funeral Mass following on Saturday January 8, 2022 at St. Margaret of Scotland Church 777 NE Blackwell Rd, Lee’s Summit, Mo 64086.

Memorial contributions may be made in Wesley’s name and mailed to: Boy Scouts of America-Heart of America Council, 10210 Holmes Road, Kansas City, Missouri 64131