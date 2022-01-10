March 4, 1926 ~ January 6, 2022

Helen Green

Helen Green, age 95, of Lee’s Summit, passed away Thursday, January 6, 2022 at Holden Manor Nursing Center. A visitation will be 9:00 AM, Saturday, January 15, 2022 with a funeral service beginning at 10:00 AM at Langsford Funeral Home in Lee’s Summit, Missouri.

Helen was born March 4, 1926 in Higginsville, Missouri the daughter of August Colson and Minnie Beatrice (Fortner) Rice.

She and John Green were married on January 1, 1945 and had one son, Gregory.

Helen is survived by two grandsons, Johnathan Green and wife, Cassandra, and Jordan Green; a daughter-in-law, Carol Green and two nephews, Len Ludlam and Rusty Ludlam.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband John, son Gregory, sister Beatrice Ludlam and brother Junior Rice.

In lieu of flowers, please make your memorial contribution the Lee’s Summit Christian Church, 800 NE Tudor Road, Lee’s Summit, MO 64086, in Helen’s name.

For more information go to https://langsfordfuneralhome.com

Arrangements by Langsford Funeral Home, 115 SW 3rd, Lee’s Summit, MO 64063 (816) 524-3700.