July 10, 1932 ~ January 9, 2022

Gerald Lee Hosler, 89, of Claude passed away on January 9, 2022. Arrangements are under the direction of Cox-Rowley Funeral Home.

Gerald Lee was born on July 10, 1932 in Fall River, Kansas to Albert and Juanita Hosler. He was a very hard worker, never wanting to take a day off. Gerald enjoyed spending time with family, especially his grandchildren and great grandchildren. He had a fierce love for animals, some would even say he loved them more than people. Gerald enjoyed the outdoors by mowing yards during his retirement.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Albert and Juanita Hosler; sister, Clara Bell; brother, Francis Hosler; two daughters, Tammy Hosler; Sharon Schmidt.

Survivors include his daughter, Glenna Simmons and husband Ed of Amarillo; son, Kenneth Hosler of Claude; three brothers, Mike Hosler and wife Sharon of Poto, OK; Vernie Hosler and wife Pauline of Eldorado, KS; Harold Hosler of Eureka, KS; two sisters, Wilma Edwards of Severy, KS; Sue Bitler and husband Lew of Eureka, KS. Survivors also include his nine grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren.

