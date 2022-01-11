January 11, 2022

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Jackson County Executive Frank White, Jr. has issued the following statement regarding today’s announcement that Kansas City Public Schools (KCPS) has received full accreditation:

“Today, I am thrilled to congratulate Superintendent Dr. Mark Bedell, School Board members and the entire KCPS community on this well-deserved achievement. Over the past several years, I have had the pleasure of getting to know and work with Dr. Bedell as he endeavored to break down barriers and systems that hindered a high-quality education for our inner city kids. Under his leadership, with the support of the School Board, teachers, staff, parents and the community, significant progress has been made to increase student achievement, evidenced by today’s announcement of the district receiving full accreditation. As a proud graduate of KCPS, I am excited for the new opportunities this status will ignite as we work to build a better, more equitable Jackson County. Go Tigers!”