Joy Esther (Rolls) LaPorte of Athens, Georgia, passed away on January 7, 2022 at the age of 73. She is survived by her loving husband, Michael LaPorte; sister, Margaret Johansen of Bluffton, South Carolina; brother, Guy Rolls and wife Jeanne of Dardenne Prairie, Missouri; niece Christine Patrick and husband Sam of Greenville, South Carolina; niece Catherine Johansen of Hilton Head, South Carolina; nieces Hillary Kelly, Rosemary Doss and Alexis Duffy; great nephew Phillip Patrick and great niece Heather Patrick.

Joy was born in Lee’s Summit, Missouri and graduated from Lee’s Summit High School in 1966. Joy retired from Monsanto and moved to Athens from the St. Louis area. Prior to that, she lived in the Chicago, Illinois area, Lake Pine, New Jersey and New York City.

Joy loved to travel, shop and meet people. Unfortunately, in her later years her health kept her from traveling outside Athens. She then became an avid football fan of the Kansas City Chiefs and Georgia Bulldogs. She dearly loved her family and was especially proud of her five nieces. She was happiest when talking with her family on the phone or when family would come to visit her.

She was loved by many, generous to all and will be missed by her family and friends.

No formal services will be held, but instead the immediate family will have a private memorial.