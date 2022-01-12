September 8, 1948 ~ January 7, 2022

Stephen “Steve” Walker of Lee’s Summit, MO passed away on January 7, 2022. He was born September 8, 1948 in Washington, IN where he lived until joining the Marine Corp from 1967-1970, serving two tours in Vietnam.

He returned to the US after his service and moved to Kansas City where he worked for the United States Postal Service for over 50 years until the time of his passing. He enjoyed being outdoors, fishing, and gardening but also took pride in his work and family.

He was a Life Member and Past Post Commander VFW 5789 in Lee’s Summit. ( 1997-1999 )

He was preceded in death by his mother Wilma Walker, father Vincent Walker, and brother John Walker.

He is survived by three younger siblings – Jill, Mark and Paul, four children – Amy, Danny, Jeff and Mike, five grandchildren – Hailey, Hannah, Tyler, Christopher and Willow, and his wife, Mary Anne.

Visitation will be at Langsford Funeral Home 115 SW 3rd St, Lee’s Summit, MO on Thursday January 13 at 6-8pm. Rosary will start at 6:00 p.m.

Funeral mass is planned Friday January 14 at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of the Presentation Catholic Church, 130 NW Murray Rd, Lee’s Summit, MO with burial following at Floral Hills Cemetery.

Arrangements: Langsford Funeral Home 115 SW 3rd St, Lee’s Summit, MO