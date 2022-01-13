May 7, 2004 ~ January 8, 2022

Landon Matthew Gregory

Landon Matthew Gregory, 17, of Lee’s Summit, was born May 7, 2004, in Blue Springs. He departed this life Saturday, January 8, 2022, as a result of injuries sustained in an automobile accident.

Landon was a senior at Lee’s Summit West High School and was excelling at the Herndon Career Center where he had found a passion for welding and fabrication. He was a tremendous athlete and an extraordinary baseball player who wore the number forty-four for the Storm. He was handsome, charismatic, and an incredible young man with a bright and limitless future ahead of him. He also had a stellar work ethic and a heart of gold. Landon loved his family and friends, cars, working with his hands, learning new skills, and helping others. He was a cowboy at heart and enjoyed everything outdoors including fishing, hunting and target practice.

To know Landon was to love him.

Landon was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather Robert Abplanalp and paternal grandfather Riddelle Gregory III.

Landon is survived by his parents, Matthew Gregory and Kristi (Abplanalp) Gregory; siblings, Dylan Gregory and Isabella Gregory; maternal grandmother, Dee Abplanalp; paternal grandparents, Richard and Mary Hatch; uncles, Jeff Abplanalp, Mike (and Charlene) Abplanalp, Scott (and Jennifer) Abplanalp, Jason (and Stephanie) Abplanalp; aunt, Andrea (and Geoff) Burgess; cousins, Dana Abplanalp, Blake Abplanalp and Olivia Abplanalp, Sage Abplanalp, Reagan Burgess and Gage Burgess

Visitation will be held 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. Friday, January 14, 2022, at Journey Church International, 1601 SW 150 Highway, Lee’s Summit, Missouri 64082.

A celebration of Landon’s life will follow at 6:30 p.m. with Reverend Mike Evans officiating.

Wearing masks is strongly encouraged while in attendance at the church.

In lieu of flowers the family has requested donations to the Landon Gregory Memorial Scholarship Fund through Arvest Bank 360 SW M-150 Hwy Lee’s Summit, Missouri 64082. Envelopes will also be available at the church.

