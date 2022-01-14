July 26, 1936 ~ January 10, 2022

Billy Gean Stockman, 85, of Pleasant Hill, was born, July 26, 1936, in Higginsville, the son of William “Bill” and Elma (Davis) Stockman. He departed this life, Monday, January 10, 2022, at his home surrounded with love and family.

Bill was a 1954 Higginsville High School graduate.

On May 29, 1955, he was united in marriage to Rosemary Bird in Higginsville. She preceded him in death on April 14, 2017.

Bill was employed as a printer and lithographer for several area printing companies including the Higginsville Advance, Unity Village, Eagle Lithography, Chromagraphics, and Press Ready Plates. He was a member of Pleasant Hill First Christian Church, Pleasant Hill Jewel Lodge #480 A.F. & A.M., the Cattleman’s Association, and the Woodturners Guild. He enjoyed woodworking, farming, fishing, riding motorcycles, and working on anything with a motor. He loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.

Bill was also preceded in death by his parents and one sister, Linda Stockman.

He is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Michelle and Mike McKee of Hartsburg, Missouri; his son and daughter-in-law Michael and Dena Stockman of Pleasant Hill; five grandchildren, Tyler (and Tina) McKee of Leawood, Jaclyn (and Chris) Reeder of Columbia, Susan McKee of Hartsburg, Stephanie Stockman and Jamie (and Garrett) Coillot, both of Pleasant Hill; three great grandchildren, Kyle Coillot, Alex Coillot, and Johnathan McKee; one brother, Bob (and Alona) Stockman of Higginsville; one sister, Judy Swingle of The Villages, Florida; other relatives and friends.

Funeral services will be held 2:00 p.m. Monday, January 17, 2022, at the funeral home. Reverend D. Kent Deubner will officiate. Interment will be in the Pleasant Hill Cemetery. Casket bearers are Garrett Coillot, Curt Jones, Charlie Brown, Doug Bird, Randy Long, and Kirk Smith.

Visitation will be held from 1:00 p.m. until service time at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions are suggested to Phoenix Hospice or the Pleasant Hill First Christian Church and may be sent in care of the funeral home.

