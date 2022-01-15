January 15, 2022 11:59 p.m.

By Public Information Officer, Sgt Chris Depue

Lee’s Summit, Mo.— On Friday, January 14th, 2022 at approximately 9:15 p.m. emergency crews were summoned to the Amtrak station in Independence, MO located in the 1100 block of West

Pacific on the report of a gunshot victim.

When officers arrived on scene, they learned that the victim

had been shot while the train was stopped at the Lee’s Summit station located near 3rd and Main.

The train then travelled north to Independence; the victim was treated when the train stopped in Independence, however the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The suspect in the shooting was a passenger on the train and fled in Lee’s Summit right after the shooting. Detectives are working to interview passengers on the train to develop a suspect in the case.

The victim’s name is being withheld pending the notification of next of kin.