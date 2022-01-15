1939-2022

Bill Stacy

Bill Stacy, 82, Lee’s Summit, Missouri, passed away Friday, January 7, 2022.

Bill was a loving husband to Ann L. Stacy for 35 years, until her passing in 1995, and a devoted father to his two children. Later in life, he became a world class grandpa.

He graduated from Central Missouri State College in 1961.

In 1965 Bill went to work for the Ambassador division of Hallmark Cards where he retired as the Marketing Vice-President – Retail Development in 1997. He was instrumental in the introduction of the Hallmark brand to the grocery and mass-merchandising markets. His accomplishments at Hallmark and his personal life were due to his genuine interest in helping others succeed.

Bill was a mentor to his children, grandchildren, friends, co-workers and neighbors. He was an active church member, volunteering his resources and skills in the development of his church family.

Bill will be remembered as an avid outdoorsman who especially enjoyed fishing, having introduced two generations to the sport.

Bill loved his country and flew the US flag daily at his house.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Ann L. Stacy and his sister, Sheila K. Johnson.

Bill is survived by his children; David (Lyn) Stacy and Susan (John) Faulkenberry and grandchildren; Bobby (Samantha) Faulkenberry and Thomas Faulkenberry, brothers; James (Jan) Stacy and John (Karen) Stacy, brother-in-law; Philip Johnson.

In light of the current Covid surge, and with respect to all health care workers, a celebration of life will be held late spring, 2022. Specific information will be forthcoming from the family.

Anyone wishing to honor Bill’s memory can consider a donation to the American Red Cross Disaster Relief Fund, https://www.redcross.org/donate/donation.html/.

Arrangements by Langsford Funeral Home, Lee’s Summit, MO