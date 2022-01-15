Apr 10, 1978 – Jan 02, 2022

Shawn or Tiny as many knew him, was one of the good guys. He had a smile that was unforgettable. If you met him, you liked him. He worked hard to take care of his family. He worked as a Maintenance Supervisor for BH Management where he was a valued employee. He was always willing to help and loved fixing things. Most events in his life were planned around hunting season, spoony season and lake time.

Shawn was born on April 10, 1978 to Ted and Barbara Manley. They raised him in Lee’s Summit with his brothers Jim and Jeff Manley. In 2003 he met his wife Jamie and son Sammy. They had a son John who was the pride of his life. Sammy and Summer Willey gave him two grandchildren Ellie and Easton. He has many other family, friends, and coworkers that will carry on his memory.

The celebration of life will be January 29, 2022 from 1:00 to 3:00 pm, at the Elks Lodge #2509, 100 NE Brizendine Rd., Blue Springs, MO 64014