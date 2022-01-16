December 18, 1940 ~ December 18, 1940

On Wednesday, January 12, 2022, Shirley June (Hilgedick) Keisker, loving mother, grandmother, and sister passed away at the age of 81. Shirley was born on December 18, 1940, in Marceline, MO to Arla and Mildred (Brautigam) Hilgedick. Shirley graduated from Butler High School in 1958. She received her B.S. in Education in 1962 and her Masters in Curriculum in 1988 both from CMSU. While at CMSU Shirley was a featured majorette all four years of her undergraduate education and was the first winter sports queen.

Shirley was an exceptional elementary school teacher for 30 years in the Raytown school district. She cared deeply for each of her students and created a memorial butterfly garden at Fleetridge Elementary. Shirley was named teacher of the year in 1995. Shirley took her love of teaching outside the classroom as she cared for her grandkids and grand nephews and nieces, always having a lesson plan for each visit. Shirley was a member of the Lee’s Summit Christian Church. A music lover, she participated in the bell choir and church choir. Shirley was an active member in the KH P.E.O. chapter, holding numerous offices. She loved to be outdoors. Her family enjoyed many hours listening to Shirley name all the plants, birds, and butterflies.

Shirley is survived by her two children Shari Johnson and her husband Kevin of Wellesley, MA and Steve Keisker and his wife Brenda of Independence, MO, her grandchildren Duncan Johnson, his wife Nicole, and Brooke Johnson, and her fiancé James LaShoto and a step granddaughter Melia Elliott and husband Andy. Shirley is also survived by her younger brother Don Hilgedick, his wife Jean, and her nephews and niece; Rob, Todd, Dan, Lacy, Adam, and Aaron. She also leaves behind 13 great-nephews and nieces. She had many pets she loved and cared for through her years but is survived by her sweet King Charles Cavalier, Toby. Outside her family Shirley leaves behind a loving group of friends from her fellow teachers, various church groups, P.E.O. sisters, and Bunco and card buddies. Shirley was proceeded in death by her parents and her sister Sharon Park.

A private service is planned for the family. A celebration of life will be held this summer. In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made to the P.E.O. STAR Scholarship or the Lee’s Summit Christian Church.