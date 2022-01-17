September 18, 1938 – January 14, 2022

George Clarence Berte, 83, of Phoenix passed away on Friday, January 14th, 2022. George was born on September 18th, 1938 in Algona, Iowa. He was the son of John and Margaret (Mergen) Berte. George graduated from St. Joseph Catholic School in 1956. He completed training with the National Guard before moving to Kansas City to begin his professional career with Western Electric, while continuing his education at the University of Missouri Kansas City.

On July 13,1963, George was united in marriage to Mary Toohey and they began their life journey together. They lived in both Iowa and Missouri while raising their family.

George and Mary moved to the Phoenix area in 2003 to be closer to family. George retired from Chevron Corporation in 2007 after a 20-year career as a Project Manager. George enjoyed being at gatherings with family and friends, cheering on the Kansas City Chiefs football team, and attending festivals and parades with his grandchildren. He was a wonderful father and grandfather. George also read many books about World War II, as his brothers served in the war. He was a kind person who was always patient and willing to teach others. His quick wit and sense of humor made him a delight to be around.

George is survived by his loving wife, Mary Berte of Phoenix, AZ; daughters, Brenda (Paul) Fischer of Fountain Hills, AZ, Barbara (Brad) Hahn of Phoenix, AZ; grandchildren, Spencer and Sidney Hahn of Phoenix, AZ; siblings, Ernie (Barbara) Berte of Milford, IA, Albert (Alice) Berte of Livermore, IA, Florentine Orres of Fort Dodge, IA, Suzanne Altman of Algona, IA, Sister Carol Ann Berte of Dubuque, IA, Bertha (John) Reding of Bode, IA, and Alverta Morrissey of Des Moines, IA. He was preceded in death by his beloved son, Brian Berte in 2007, parents, brothers, Edward, Clarence, Harold, and Robert Berte, and sister, Rosemary Fischer.

Visitation for immediate family to be held at Hansen Desert Hills Mortuary and Cemetery, 6500 E. Bell Road, Scottsdale, AZ 85254 at 10:00am on January 26, 2022. Interment to follow at Holy Redeemer Cemetery, 23015 Cave Creek Road, Phoenix, AZ 85024.