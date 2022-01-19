March 17, 1953 ~ January 18, 2022

Linda Ann Hight, 68, of Lee’s Summit, MO, passed into the presence of her Savior on January 18, 2022 surrounded by the family she cherished. A native North Carolinian, she was born March 17, 1953 to Morris and Dot (Gardner) Mace in the Blue Ridge Mountains of Yancey County, but moved to the coastal town of Beaufort as a very young girl.

After graduation from East Carteret High School, she married the love of her life, James Henry Hight, on July 16, 1971 and embraced the adventure of being the wife of a career Marine. The first half of their 50-year marriage involved numerous moves and Linda excelled in quickly establishing both a loving home for her family and rich, long-lasting friendships in new environments.

The Hights settled in Lee’s Summit where Linda worked as a floral/interior designer at Barbara’s Gift Shop and most recently as the office manager at Living Foundation Ministries in Blue Springs. These were more than mere jobs, they represented passions as Linda had a knack for making everything beautiful and investing in relationships. Her faith in Jesus Christ was the driving force of her life and one of her greatest pleasures was worshipping Him at the piano. With her gentle and winsome demeanor she influenced all who knew her to grow in their love for Christ. Among the relationships she enjoyed and invested in the most were those with her family and her most treasured position was that of Mimi.

She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Gary Mace.

Linda leaves her husband, James; her children, Jim Hight and wife, Stephanie of Knoxville, TN and Sarah Lefebvre and husband, Ryan of Greenwood, MO. She is also survived by two brothers, Kenny Mace and Rusty Mace, both of North Carolina and six grandchildren, Ellie Hight, Micah Lefebvre, Evan Lefebvre, Anna Hight, Lucas Lefebvre, and Callie Lefebvre.

She will be buried at the Missouri State Veterans Cemetery in Higginsville, MO in a private family ceremony.

A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be at Journey Church International in Lee’s Summit on Monday, January 24th at 1:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, Linda requested memorial contributions be made to Living Foundation Ministries, 611 R. D. Mize Road, Blue Springs, MO 64014

Arrangements: Kaiser-Wiegers Funeral Home, 1701 Main, Higginsville, MO 64037 660-584-2626

