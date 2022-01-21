January 21, 2022

Jefferson City, Mo. — Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft, today, expressed his congratulations to the bipartisan commission tasked with redrawing Missouri’s 163 House districts. The House Independent Bipartisan Citizens Commission finalized the new map by a unanimous vote.

The last time commission members agreed upon house district maps was 1991. In 2001 and 2011 appointed judges drew the house districts.

“I applaud the hard work of the committee under the leadership of Chair Jerry Hunter and Vice Chair Keena Smith. The redistricting process was completed by the efforts and tenacity of the volunteer commission members. Through discussion and compromise the commission was able to agree and approve what was filed with my office,” Ashcroft said. “Keeping it out of the courts is best for all Missourians.”

The deadline, set by statute, to submit the final map to the secretary of state’s office is January 25. The commission begin submitting documentation electronically on Wednesday, January 19, and completed electronic submission of all maps today, Friday, January 21.

The secretary of state’s office is in the process of putting all 163 district maps and the statewide map on the official website www.sos.mo.gov.