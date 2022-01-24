January 15, 2022

By Robin Blakely

The impact of COVID-19 has meant that healthcare professionals are needed now more than ever before. The Greater Lee’s Summit Healthcare Foundation is helping local students solve the national shortage in healthcare workers. GLSHF is announcing the opening of the 2022 Scholarship Cycle for local students pursuing healthcare careers.

Lynette Wheeler, GLSHF Board Treasurer and Chair of the Scholarship Program, said, “Scholarship funds assist the students to graduate from their respective programs. This, in turn, helps the community to find and provide quality healthcare workers to care for our community. The most exciting thing for me about the program is the quality of applicants we receive for the scholarship dollars we provide for the students. The committee has a difficult time awarding scholarships because all the applicants are all so deserving.”

The Greater Lee’s Summit Healthcare Foundation will award scholarships in an amount up to $8,000 to support academic studies leading to a career in a medical or a healthcare discipline. Scholarships will support studies in the following areas: Medicine, Nursing, Pharmacy, Physical Therapy, Radiology Technology, and Other Allied Health Professions.

Scholarship Application Deadline. Scholarship applications with all required attachments must be submitted electronically or postmarked no later than March 1, 2022. Complete scholarship guidelines, applications and other materials can be found at https://www.healthyleessummit.org/scholarship-eligibility.

The mission of the Greater Lee’s Summit Healthcare Foundation is to enhance the health and well-being of the community through scholarships and grants.

President of the GLSHF Board of Directors Carla Gibson said, “I am excited for 2022 as we continue our commitment and investment in the Lee’s Summit community. Our support of scholarships contributes to the health care workforce in Lee’s Summit and beyond; and our grant support contributes to ensuring a strong health and human services safety net in our community. I am so pleased to be a part of such significant and meaningful work.”

For more information, the history, and a list of Board members, visit the website at www.HealthyLeesSummit.org.