James Donald “Don” Garrett, 83, of Lee’s Summit, MO passed away January 11, 2022 at St. Luke’s East Hospital. Funeral services will be 11:00 AM, Monday, January 24, 2022 with visitation starting at 10:00 AM at Langsford Funeral Home, Lee’s Summit, MO with burial at 1:00 PM at Missouri Veterans Cemetery in Higginsville, MO.

Don was born January 30, 1938. He was one month away from being married 60 years! Don Garrett was known as “Tex” or “Hoss” by his friends and coworkers. He came from humble beginnings, but was taught the value of being a hard worker. He joined the Army in 1961 and was stationed at Fort Hood in Fort Hood, Texas. He met the love of his life in near by Killeen, Texas. Her name was Katherine Kerley and they spent the next 60 plus years together. After the army, he was a police officer in Temple, TX where his first child, Dwayne was born. After moving to the Kansas City area, he started working as a steel worker for Armco/GST Steel. He then had his second Son, Doug and only daughter, Donna. Family was everything to him. He loved magic and singing in church and in his country band.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Annie and father, Curtis, 3 brothers, Ken, Tom and Buck (Roy) and 3 sisters Lala, Ruby and Lessie Arene.

Survivors include his wife Katherine, sons Dwayne and Doug, daughter Donna, granddaughters Madelynne, Novella and Lola, Grandsons Austin and Jessie and one great granddaughter Rose. He has one sister still with us, Lucille.

