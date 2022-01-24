Stephen A. Mangiameli

Stephen A. Mangiameli, age 69, passed away Saturday, January 22, 2022 at St. Luke’s East Hospital in Lees Summit, MO surrounded by his loved ones.

It was his great honor to have served in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1971 through 1992. During his time in the Marines he served as Admin Chief for 3rd Battalion MCRD, spent 5 years as a Drill Instructor training new Marines, and as an ADA and COBOL programmer.

After more than 21 years of service, he continued to use his skills as a mainframe programmer and retired as an independent contractor. He was an avid reader, enjoyed playing games on his computer, spoiling the family dog Sophie, cooking, gardening and tending his precious Paw-Paw tree. He especially loved playing games with his kids and grandkids.

He leaves behind his children: Stephen (Erin) Mangiameli Jr, Krystine (Fahad) Mahmood, Janel (Jeramie) Hayes and Danielle Mangiameli; his grandchildren: Nathan Mangiameli, Matthew (Avery) Mangiameli, Hannah Mangiameli, Abigail Mangiameli, Katrina Zuniga, Hafsa Mahmood, Safia Mahmood, Vico Mahmood, Spencer Hayes, Emily Hayes, Benjamin Hayes; great granddaughters: Izabella Mangiameli, Lillyava Mangiameli, Eyla Mangiameli, Ambrose Mangiameli.

He is also survived by his siblings: Christine Mangiameli, Pat Hollenbeck and Ed Mangiameli.

His family finds peace that he knew the love of his heavenly father and was embraced by the arms of Jesus.

He will forever be remembered for his many stories, endless teasing, fun-loving sense of humor, and loving devotion to his family.

Rest easy Marine, your watch is over.

In lieu of flowers the family is requesting to please send donations to causes that were near and dear to his heart Rachel House, Wounded Warrior or Compassion International

Funeral services will be Monday, January 31st at Legacy Christian Church, 2150 E Langsford Rd, Lee’s Summit, MO, at 12:30 pm. Visitation will be from 11:30 am – 12:30 pm at the church. Military Honors to follow at 1:15 pm.

Arrangements conducted by Funeral Services of Independence Chapelofmemoriesfunerals.com