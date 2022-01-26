September 13, 1937 ~ January 24, 2022

Margaret (Joyce) Henry of Lee’s Summit passed away peacefully following a significant stroke. Joyce succumbed to her health complications at Research Hospital in Kansas City on January 24, 2022.

Joyce was born September 13, 1937 to Fred A. and Florence (Hicks) Bowen at Breckinridge, Missouri. She was the 4th of 4 children. Her Sister, Eloise (Bowen) Snider, of Leawood, Kansas survives, but she was preceded in death by two brothers, Merlin A. Bowen of Hamilton and Leland C Bowen of Kansas City.

Joyce graduated in 1955 from Penny High School in Hamilton, Missouri. She attended Northeast Missouri State University.

Growing up Joyce proudly played the baritone saxophone and always said, “It takes a lot of strength to carry it and get sound out of it!”

On November 20, 1955, Joyce married Charles F. Henry, her high school sweetheart. They were married at the First Methodist Church in Hamilton and shared life and love for 66 years.

On January 2, 1960 they welcomed their beloved and faithful daughter Jami to the world.

In the early 70’s, Joyce became a successful sales consultant for Luzier Cosmetics. She had many customers over the years, most of which became good friends.

From 1967 – 1975, Joyce was an active volunteer for the Heart of Missouri Girl Scout Councill in Jefferson City, Missouri. Her time with the Scouts provided girls in 18 counties in Mid-Missouri with countless opportunities to learn skills, achieve badges, grow as people, develop as leaders, expand interpersonal skills and experience life lessons.

During her tenure as a volunteer, Joyce served 5 years as a Troop Leader, 3 years as Belair Neighborhood Chairperson, 5 years as Task Force Chairwoman for Green Berry Acres Day Camp and 5 years as Day Camp Director.

Joyce also served as a Scout Leader trainer for the Adult Council and was honored to be named to the Girl Scout Hall of Fame by the Jefferson City Girl Scouts.

In addition to her work with the Scouts, Joyce was a Past President of the Lady Elks Auxiliary, in Jefferson City.

Joyce and Charles moved from Jefferson City to Lee’s Summit in January of 1985. She soon accepted a position in the accounting department at the George P. Reintjes Company, retiring in 1993.

Joyce was initiated in to the IY Chapter of PEO in 1995 and was a very active member, holding several officer positions, hosting meetings, going to conventions, and providing wonderful support.

During her life in Lee’s Summit, Joyce became an avid Kansas City Royals fan. She would tell you all about the players and was usually sure she could teach the coaches a thing or two.

Joyce was practical and direct with a lot of common sense that she was always willing to share. She and her family took many wonderful vacations, and she always looked for ways to encourage learning.

Over the years, Joyce developed what she called her “card ministry”, sending hundreds of cards to family and friends throughout the country. She tried hard not to miss a birthday, a Christmas, a get well soon or a just “thinking about you moment.”

She is survived by her husband, Charles, and her daughter, Jami Henry (Kay Saunders) of Lee’s Summit. Joyce is also survived by a host of family and friends including a brother-in-law, Harold Henry of Hamilton, Missouri, a sister-in-law Linda Prothero (Stanley) of Amarillo, Texas, many nieces and nephews and special family friends, including Greg Turner (Shannon) of Pflugerville Texas, all of whom she loved.

Due to COVID restrictions, there will be a private graveside service for

family at Highland Cemetery in Hamilton, Missouri. A Celebration of Life

Service will be held at a future date in the summer.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Missouri PEO Outreach Fund. C/O Debbie Sommer, 8915 E. 72nd Street,Raytown, MO. 64133

Death leaves a heartache no one can heal. Love leaves a memory no one can steal.

Arrangements: www.bramfuneralservices.com