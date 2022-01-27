Dwight Coon, 92, of Kansas City, passed away on January 19, 2022. A graveside service will be at 1:00 PM, Saturday, January 29, 2022 at Brooking Cemetery, Raytown, MO.

Dwight was born in Fort Scott, Kansas, and lived in Chicago and Detroit before his parents moved to Kansas City, Missouri, when he was ten. Following high school, he attended William Jewel College.

After completing his education, he moved to Omaha, Nebraska to manage a wallpaper store.

It was in Omaha that he met and married Ardis Spain when mutual friends set them up on a blind date. Together they raised four children, David, Doug, Janet & Laura. After Laura graduated from high school Dwight and Ardis moved to Kansas City, Missouri. They had a total of 11 grandkids; seven grandsons and four granddaughters.

Dwight was active in the church throughout life. He taught a couple’s class for several years and was consistent in church attendance and Bible Study until his death. As a career salesman he sold wallpaper, pharmaceuticals, and served as a manufacturer’s representative traveling a region for a variety of giftware lines. He began doing taxes for Jackson Hewitt annually after retirement.

Dwight and Ardis enjoyed bowling with the church league for many years. He liked planting and caring for roses, tomatoes and a variety of potted plants during the spring and summer months. He loved to read and could often be found with a book in his lap or on a nearby table

He was born 50 years too late because he preferred to do things the old-fashioned way. He’d sit in the hot sun with a paring knife and a brown paper grocery sack pulling and disposing of weeds instead of buying weed killer. The lawn was mowed with a blade push mower long after gas powered mowers were available. He’d watch sports with the tv volume down and the radio volume cranked up. Technology frustrated him in his later years but he still managed to set up a Facebook account and communicate via email.

He was a principled, determined and tenacious man. Dwight was preceded in death by his wife of 48 years, two infant grandsons and two granddaughters. He is survived by one sister and brother-in-law, four children, seven grandchildren and one daughter-in-law, and ten nieces and nephews.

Arrangements by Langsford Funeral Home, 115 SW 3rd, Lee’s Summit, MO 64063