December 13, 1951 ~ January 22, 2022

Alan Keith (Big Al) Stannard of Mountain View, passed away at the age of 70, at his home on January 22, 2022. Alan was born on December 13, 1951, in Sedalia, Missouri, to Robert Eugene and Betty Lee Keith Stannard. He grew up in Lee’s Summit, Missouri, where he still has many dear friends.

Alan was a truck driver for Sprint until he retired after 20 years. He enjoyed driving and being on the road and all the friends he met along the way. He loved music. He played guitar and sang, and rarely missed an opportunity to pick and sing. He made lots of friends over the years through his music.

Alan is survived by his wife, and singing partner, of 42 years, Bobbie nee (Williams); brother, Robert Keith (Angela) Stannard; sister, Anne (Klair) Stannard Jeppesen; and brother, Jeffrey Keith (Sandy) Stannard; many beloved nieces and nephews; brothers-in-law; sisters-in-law; extended family and friends.

Alan was preceded in death by his parents.

A celebration of life will be planned at a future date.

Arrangements: Roller Coffman Crouch Funeral Home in Mountain View, Arkansas