May 6, 1931 ~ January 28, 2022

Barbara June Spatz of Lee’s Summit, MO passed away on January 28, 2022 at the age of 90.

Barbara was born on May 6, 1931 in Reading, KS to Chester and Hazel F. (Staley) Van Sickle. She enjoyed a rural childhood on the family farm just south of Reading with her three older brothers and many near-by relatives. After her father’s passing at a young age, her mother was remarried to her loving stepfather Andrew J. Campbell. Upon her graduation from Reading High School, the family left the farm and moved “into town” to Emporia, KS where she attended Emporia State Teachers College.

Barbara married Harlan Keith Spatz of Olivet, KS in 1955 in Emporia. Career opportunities found them living briefly in Emporia, Trenton, MO, Fort Scott, KS and Scott City, KS before they settled in Great Bend, KS in 1962. They had three children, Lisa Deon (1957), Gregory Keith (1959), and Jeffrey Mark (1961). Barbara’s time in Great Bend was devoted to her children and family, and she served her community through much volunteering with the Barton County Mental Health Association. In 1972 she completed a life goal of finishing her college studies, graduating with a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology from Fort Hays State University.

After divorcing in 1973, Barbara pursued a dream by moving to Albuquerque, NM where she owned and operated The Grand Gallery, a gallery store for vintage grand pianos and fine art. In 1984 she returned to the Kansas City area to be close to family, where she continued her knack for business. She owned and operated three hair salon locations, running them successfully for 25 years until retiring in 2010. Barbara most recently resided at John Knox Village in Lee’s Summit, MO. Some of her joys were music, playing the piano, painting, visiting family, and enjoying her grandchildren.

Barbara was preceded in death by her mother and father; her brothers, William Dale Van Sickle (Kansas City, MO), Robert L. Van Sickle (Wayne, PA), Max Dean Van Sickle (Osage City, KS); and her daughter Lisa (Great Bend, KS).

She is survived by her two sons (both of Lee’s Summit, MO), three grandchildren, and a great-grandson.

Barbara will be laid to rest on Saturday, February 5th in Reading, KS.

Arrangements: Longview Funeral Home, 12700 S Raytown Rd., Kansas City, MO 64149 (816-761-6272)