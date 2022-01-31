February 12, 1934 ~ January 27, 2022

William L. C. Richardson (Bill) was born in Tulsa, Oklahoma on February 12, 1934 to Leonard and May Richardson joining his 3 older sisters, Moreen, Margaret, and Marilyn to complete the family.



He grew up in Tulsa where he graduated from Tulsa Central High School. He continued his education graduating from Oklahoma Baptist University and Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary with a PhD in Theology.



In 1957 he married Kathryn Mallory and they were blessed with 4 sons: Timothy, Curtis, Phillip, and Jonathan.



Bill pastored churches in Oklahoma. In 1964 Bill and Kathryn were appointed as missionaries by the International Mission Board of the Southern Baptist Convention. They served overseas in Brazil, the Caribbean, and Romania. Bill also went on short term mission trips to India, Gambia, and Mexico. He and Kathryn retired to Springfield, Missouri in 1999.



Bill is survived by his wife of 64 years, Kathryn, of Buffalo, MO., his sons and their wives Marydee, Denise, and Tamara; his sister Margaret Lemke; 16 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; his brother-in-law and wife, Arthur and Joann Mallory; many nephews and nieces with their families.



As of January 27, 2022 he is resting very well, very alive in the arms of Jesus.

Funeral services are scheduled for 10:00 AM, Saturday, February 12, 2022 at First Baptist Church, Lee’s Summit, MO with a visitation at 9:30 AM. Burial will be at 2:30 PM in Memorial Gardens of Memory Cemetery in Buffalo, MO.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to International Missions Board, 3806 Monument Ave., Richmond, VA 23230 imb.org

Arrangements by Langsford Funeral Home, 115 SW 3rd, Lee’s Summit, MO 64063