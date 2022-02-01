February 1, 2022

The City’s crews are preparing for a significant winter storm. Rain is expected to change over to snow late Tuesday, Feb. 1, and continue through early Thursday, Feb. 3.

The Lee’s Summit area is expecting 8-12 inches of snow, depending on the track of the storm. It will take crews 48 hours or more after snowfall ends on Thursday for crews to plow and treat all streets in the City. There also will be very cold temperatures, and snow will remain packed to streets even after being plowed and treated.

If snow totals are as predicted, this could be the largest snow for the area since 2014. Residents are urged to stay home if possible. If residents must get out, they should ensure vehicles are properly equipped to handle deep snow. Residents can help speed up the snow removal process by removing vehicles from the street prior to the storm.

The City will continue to monitor the forecast and update its response accordingly.