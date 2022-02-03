May 1,1974 ~ December 19th, 2021

Dustin W. Marker died unexpectedly at his home on December 19th, 2021, at the age of 47. He was born on May 1,1974 in Columbia, MO to Terry Marker and William Clay.

Dustin was a loving husband to his wife Virginia for almost 22 years and a loving father to their 8 year old Kyle. Dustin and Virginia have lived in their home in Lee’s Summit, MO for 20 years. Dustin was an avid golfer in his younger years and has been a lifelong Kansas City Royals fan. On weekends and downtime, he enjoyed spending time with his family going to the movies, watching his son play basketball and soccer, traveling, and riding as many roller coasters he and his son could handle. Their favorite roller coasters are at Silver Dollar City and Disney World. Dustin also enjoyed time with friends, hanging out with a beer and laughing. When he wanted quiet time, he was often found playing video games with coworkers and friends or watching a game.

Dustin graduated from Kickapoo High School, but he told people he grew up at Skyline in Urbana, MO. He went on to get his bachelor’s degree from the University of Central Missouri. He worked for Sprint in Overland Park for 14 years, Spins in Chicago for 6 years and Cerner for almost 9 years. He was well respected and loved by his coworkers over the years, remaining friends with several of them.

Dustin was preceded in death by his grandparents Alfred W. Marker, Emily C.H. Marker, Sarah F. Clay, and Ray Clay.

He is survived by his wife Virginia and son Kyle of Lee’s Summit, MO; his mother Terry E. Clay of Marionville, MO; his father Rusty Clay of Forsyth, MO; 3 brothers and 4 sisters: Eric A. Marker (April) of Urbana, MO, Lawrence M. O’Leary (Rexanna) of Maryville, IL, Crystal S. O’Leary of Springfield, MO, Cassandra M. Friend of Miller, MO, Stephen J. Clay of Springfield, MO, Jennifer Clay of Florida, and Amanda Clay of Kansas City, MO; and several nieces and nephews.

Dustin was cremated. A celebration of life will take place at Miller J. Fields Park located at 1301 SE 3rd Terr. in Lee’s Summit, MO on April 23rd from 2-4pm. Some of Dustin’s favorite snacks will be served. As previously mentioned, Dustin loved watching sports, especially baseball and football, both college and pro teams. We are asking that if you have a favorite team, that you show your support by wearing your favorite team’s t-shirt or hat to the celebration.