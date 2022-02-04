March 6, 1932 ~ February 2, 2022

Rose Marie (Owen) Sloan Lee was born March 6, 1932, at the family home, on the property where the Lake City Ammunition Plant is located today, and departed this life on February 2, 2022 at Lee’s Summit Medical Center, surrounded by the love of family, at the age of 89 years, 10 months and 27 days.

She was the daughter of Lee William and Mina Marie (Lofgren) Owen.

After Rose Marie’s birth, the Owen family continued to live in rural Independence for several years before moving to Lee’s Summit, Missouri to make their home. She was a 1949 graduate of Lee’s Summit High School.

On December 30, 1949, Rose Marie was united in marriage to Blake Sloan and to this union four children, Gene, Sharon, Jack, and Clint were born. After their marriage, they made their home in Pleasant Hill, Missouri. During this time, Rose Marie worked as a bookkeeper in Kansas City, Missouri. Rose Marie and Blake were later divorced.

On September 2, 1964, Rose Marie was united in marriage to Charles Larry Lee and to this union one daughter, Rita was born. After their marriage they lived in Pleasant Hill until 1969, when they moved to Lee’s Summit to make their home and Rose became a full-time homemaker and mother. After her youngest daughter, Rita, graduated college, Rose Marie went to work as a Sales Associate for Terry’s Hallmark Store in Lee’s Summit, until her retirement in 1999.

Rose Marie enjoyed raising a vegetable garden, working in her multiple flower beds, and watching and feeding the birds and other wildlife that passed through her yard. She was especially fond of “her hummingbirds” and was entertained by them for hours as she watched from the kitchen window. She enjoyed playing the piano, working crossword puzzles, and was an avid Tiger Woods fan. She was also a loyal Chiefs fan and was always dressed appropriately for game day.

Rose Marie loved and took great pride in her family and especially enjoyed her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Lee William and Mina Marie Owen and her sister, Elizabeth Magers.

She is survived by her husband, Larry Lee of Wheatland, Missouri; sons, Gene Sloan (Judy) of Adrian, Missouri, Jack Sloan (Melinda) of Winter Haven, Florida, and Clint Sloan (Mary) of Pleasant Hill, Missouri; step-son, Kent Lee (Lynn) of Pleasant Hill, Missouri; daughters, Sharon Smith, and Rita Hesse (Ed), all of Pleasant Hill, Missouri; 15 grandchildren, 2 step-grandchildren, numerous great-grandchildren and great great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.

Per Rose Marie’s wishes, cremation has been accorded.

The family of Rose Marie (Owen) Sloan Lee will receive friends from 10:00 – 11:30 a.m. Saturday, February 12, 2022, at the Wallace Funeral Home, Pleasant Hill, Missouri. Memorial Service will immediately follow at 11:30 a.m. at the funeral home with Rev. Kent Deubner officiating.

The family suggests contributions to One Good Meal, P.O. Box 2222, Lee’s Summit, Missouri 64063 or the First Christian Church of Pleasant Hill, Missouri, P.O. Box 272, Pleasant Hill, Missouri 64080. Contributions may also be left at the funeral home.

Due to the high volume of Covid cases in this area, the family is requesting masks be worn at both the visitation and memorial service.

Arrangements: Wallace Funeral Home, 422 N Lake St, Pleasant Hill, MO 64080. (816) 540-3125