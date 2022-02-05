June 16, 1999 ~ February 2, 2022

Christopher Franklin McKinney, 22, passed away on 2/2/22. He was born to Marcia and Jeffrey McKinney on June 16, 1999. He was deeply loved and will be dearly missed by his family and friends.

Christopher will always be remembered as a fun-loving soul who was always willing to help others. He was never at a loss for words, with the “gift for gab”. Christopher especially looked forward to spending the summer at the farm shooting off fireworks while sharing the festivities with his family and friends.

Christopher was dedicated to working with his hands and tools, side by side with his father and uncle to learn the family remodeling and repair business.

Christopher was preceded in death by his Grandma Patricia Stein and Grandpa John McKinney

He is survived by his parents, brother- Grant McKinney, grandparents- Janice Masters, Richard Stein, girlfriend- Haley Harper, and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Visitation and Memorial Service will be Monday February 7, 2022, at Abundant Life Church (Administration Building), 414 SW Persels Rd. Lee’s Summit, MO 64081. Visitation will be held from 10 am to 11 am with a memorial service following the visitation.

In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations to the Veteran’s community project, www.veteranscommunityproject.org. 8900 Troost Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64131

Arrangements: Longview Funeral Home & Cemetery, 12700 SE Raytown Rd., Kansas City, MO 64149 P. 816-761-6272