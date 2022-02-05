Max, 75, of Lee’s Summit, MO, passed to new life on January 29, 2022. She grew up in Raytown, MO, graduated from Emporia State Teachers College then worked in various branches of the Federal Government and was fortunate enough to retire from the Federal Highway Administration at the age of 48. She enjoyed her retired years in service to her church, working in her flower gardens and spending time with her husband and family at home and at the house on Lake Pomme De Terre which they owned for 32 years.

She is survived by Charlie, her husband and love of her life of 42 years. She is also survived by stepchildren Debbie Winterowd and Kevin Austin, sister Sue Blew, beloved nieces Sarah Thompson, Tiffany Comiskey, Leslie Sharp, Linda Lemmon, nephews David, Chris, Billy, Lonnie, Larry and Leland Lemmon. She cherished the time spent with her grandchildren Lauren, Derek, Samantha, Kyle and Keith as well as great grandchildren and great nieces and nephews.

So that we may honor Max’s legacy, a Celebration of Life will be held later this Spring. In the meantime, for those wishing to honor her memory, please consider a donation to Wayside Waifs, 3901 Martha Truman Road, Kansas City, MO 64137 or by using the below link (http://support.waysidewaifs.org/site/TR/DIY/DIYTeamRaiser?px=1461465&pg=personal&fr_id=1190) or to Lee’s Summit Christian Church, 800 NE Tudor Rd., Lee’s Summit, MO 64086.

Arrangements by Langsford Funeral Home, 115 SW 3rd, Lee’s Summit, MO 64063