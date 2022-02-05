February 5, 2022, 8:00 a.m.
Late yesterday, I received two court orders to remove two names from the LSR7 candidate ballot. Please note that, as required, I have amended the election certification paperwork to all three election authorities, removing Scott O’Brien and Sophia C. O’Neal.
The ballot will now read:
Larry Anderson, Anne Geanes, Melissa Kelly Foxhoven, Mike Allen, Joseph A. Yacaginsky, Heather Eslick, Jennifer Foley, William Lindsey.
Linda Ismert
Executive Asst. to the Superintendentand Lee’s Summit R-7 Board of Education Secretary
