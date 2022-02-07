January 5, 1925 ~ February 4, 2022

George (Junior) Calvin Francis, 97, departed this life and entered his heavenly home on Friday, February 4, 2022.

George was born on January 5, 1925, the son of George Matthew and Lillian (Dunham) Francis.

George was always a hard worker. He learned to work hard and play hard on the farm where he grew up in Collins, MO. Besides farming, his father owned a tractor dealership in Collins. One day George’s father took him and his brother Ralph to Kansas City to pick up a couple tractors for the dealership. George and Ralph each drove one of the tractors from Kansas City, home to Collins. That was one long drive. Lucky for George, the tractor he drove had an umbrella. Ralph’s did not and he got quite the sunburn.

George met and married the love of his life, Wilma Campbell, in Humansville, MO, on March 14, 1948. They shared a long and happy marriage of 52 years, until Wilma succumbed to cancer in 2000. Together they traveled the United States with a camper in tow, often setting up camp in state parks and campgrounds. This is something they loved doing together.

George had lots of hobbies and interests. He played softball while in high school in Collins, MO; then later played for the Collin’s city league. George enjoyed hunting; quail hunting was his favorite, but he also liked to deer hunt. He shot his first deer with a 32/20 rifle when he young. Speaking of hunting, he loved metal detecting for treasure, and hunting Morrell mushrooms. Then there’s fishing, a hobby he especially enjoyed doing with his mother, Lillian.

George was a huge fan of both the Kansas City Chiefs and Kansas City Royals. He enjoyed many hours watching these teams play ball with his brother Ronnie.

George retired from General Motors in Lees Summit, MO after 38 years of service, which left lots of time for all of his hobbies. During his tenure with GM, he and wife Wilma owned and managed an apartment building. This was a great accomplishment and one they were both very proud of.

He moved to Springfield, MO in 2012, to be close to his brother Ronnie and his wife Della Sue.

George is preceded in death by his parents, his loving wife Wilma, his sisters, Betty Martin of Humansville, MO, Jean Muriel Francis of Turlock, CA, Wilma (Sis) Young of Rogers, AR, Marilyn Frankum of Springfield, MO, Joyce Lichtenberger of Murrysville, PA, and brothers Bobbie Joe Francis of Collins, MO, and Ralph Francis of Kansas City, KS. He is survived by his brother Ronnie G Francis and his wife Della Sue (Hurst) Francis, and lots of nieces and nephews.

George will be greatly missed for his wit and wisdom.

A visitation will be held at Greenlawn Funeral Home North from 3:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Thursday, February 10, 2022. The service will be at Greenlawn Funeral Home North at 4:00 p.m. on Thursday, February 10, 2022. Burial will be in Floral Hills Cemetery at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, February 11, 2022.

Arrangements: Greenlawn Funeral Home North, 3506 North National

Springfield, MO 65803 greenlawnfuneralhome.com 417-833-1111