May 7, 1941 ~ January 21, 2022

Heaven received a new angel with the passing of our beloved mother and grandmother, Sandra Sue Erwin Coblentz, age 80 of Lee’s Summit.

Prior to Lee’s Summit she lived for many years in Windsor, MO. She passed away peacefully at The University of Kansas Medical Center on January 21, 2022.

Sandra was born on May 7, 1941, to Frank and Nevaleen Erwin and grew up in Urich, MO in a Christian home and her faith was very important to her throughout her life. She graduated from The University of Kansas with a degree in Occupational Therapy. She worked in several settings throughout her long career. She worked in schools, mental health facilities, hospitals, etc. and met so many good friends along the way. She cherished her friendships with both her childhood friends and those she met over the years. She was very active in the Grand River Homemakers Club in Henry County and treasured her time in this group being social and working towards raising money to support local charities and various needs within the community.

Sandra is survived by her daughters, Kristin Swan (Robert) of Lee’s Summit, MO and Cara Brown (Brent) of Holden, MO and her precious grandchildren, Zach Rogers (Kea), Rachel Rogers (Guy), Austin Rogers all of Holden, MO, Matt and Mallory Swan of Lee’s Summit, MO. Sandra also has five adorable great-grandchildren, Karsyn, Brantley, Quentin, Zander and Zoey all of Holden, MO. She also leaves behind her niece and nephew Robb Erwin (Terri) of Jefferson City, MO and Susan Liebnau (Dan), their children Josh and Alex of St. Louis, MO; sister-in-law, Jane Erwin of St. Louis, MO; and her beloved pets, Gus, a Silky Terrier dog and Kiki, her Himalayan cat as well as numerous cousins and extended family. She is preceded in death by her parents and her brother Robert King Erwin.

Funeral services will be at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, February 12, 2022 at the Bradley & Hadley Funeral Home, 1410 E. DZF Road, Clinton, MO 64735.

The family will receive friends Friday evening from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment will be in the Urich Cemetery, Urich, Mo.

The family suggests memorial contributions to the Samaritan’s Purse, P.O. Box 3000, Boone, North Carolina 28607, or these donations may be left in care of the funeral home. Condolences may be left online at www.bradleyhadley.com.