August 16, 1929 ~ January 29, 2022

William Grant McCrary, 92, of Lee’s Summit MO passed away January 29th, 2022.

Family is planning a Celebration of Life Service to be held at The Summit Church in late June. Memorial contributions may be made to The Summit Church in Lee’s Summit https://thesummit.church/ or Meals on Wheels of Lee’s Summit https://www.mealsonwheelsls.org/

William (Bill) was born August 16th, 1929 in Gallatin Missouri. He grew up in the rural community of Hamilton Missouri, graduated from Hamilton High School, received a bachelor’s degree from Northeast Missouri State Teachers College in Kirkville and a master’s degree from Central Missouri State University in Warrensburg. In 1950 he wed Mary Margaret Swaithes and they were married for 68 years until her death in 2018.

Bill and Mary were a team. They took their first teaching positions in Mendon Missouri in 1951. A year later, he answered the call into service for the United States Air Force taking them to California and Texas. After leaving the military, they resumed their careers in education first in their hometown of Hamilton and then in Grandview Missouri where they raised their 3 children and contributed to the community for the next 40 years.

At a time when the city of Grandview was experiencing phenomenal growth, they were privileged to be involved in helping to shape the growth and development of the Grandview Public School system. For his first 11 years at the high school, Bill was a teacher, assistant principal and head football coach compiling a 77-20-3 career record including 10 winning seasons. It was especially rewarding for him to see many athletes translate their athletic discipline, excellence and leadership into college scholarships, expanded career opportunities and successful careers. For the next 21 years, Bill served as the Grandview High School Principal where he was surrounded by a dedicated team of innovative and gifted administrators, teachers, counselors and support staff.

William McCrary was named Missouri Journalism Administrator of the Year by the Missouri Interscholastic Press Association at the University of Missouri twice – in 1977 and 1986. He was recognized for providing outstanding service to high school journalism by helping to build a strong program, standing up for student press freedom and providing out of the ordinary support and encouragement for the program and its students.

In 2016, William McCrary was selected to be in the inaugural group of inductees into the Grandview High School Athletic Hall of Fame.

Bill was a committed Christian and proud veteran, devoted to his family and community. He was a longtime member of Grandview United Methodist Church until he and his wife Mary moved to Lee’s Summit Missouri where they joined the Lee’s Summit United Methodist Church.

Bill was preceded in death by his parents, Alva and Bertha McCrary and brother Carl McCrary. He is survived by children Julia Quigley (Mark), Doug McCrary, and Jane Griffin (Glen); grandchildren Laura Francis (Jon), John Quigley (Sabine), Ashley Lenhart (Creed) and Allison Elliott (Stephen); as well as six great-grandchildren.

Bill was a positive role model providing inspiration, encouragement and a smile to all who knew him. He valued relationships above all else. If success can be measured by the number of lives touched for the better, he had a very successful life.

