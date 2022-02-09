April 17, 1955 – February 4, 2022

Ralph Eugene Prier

Ralph Eugene Prier, 66, of Lee’s Summit, Missouri, was born, April 17, 1955, in Licking, Missouri, the son of Benjamin Franklin and Alma Fern (Ritz) Prier. He departed this life, Friday, February 4, 2022, at the St. Luke’s Hospital on the Plaza.

Ralph was a 1973 Licking High School graduate.

On August 27, 1977, he was united in marriage to Glenda Gaye Ullery in Lee’s Summit.

Ralph was a Master Carpenter and had an amazing ability to build masterpieces. He owned and operated the Prier Construction Company, Inc specializing in custom home construction throughout the Kansas City metro area. He was an active supporter of the National Rifle Association (NRA), National Hot Rod Association (NHRA) and the Missouri Department Conservation. Ralph enjoyed anything outdoors including canoeing, hunting, fishing, and was an avid gun collector. He enjoyed going to the drag races & tractor pulls, tinkering on old cars, woodworking, building barns and working on his farm property. He never sat still and always had a “Prier Project”. More than anything he loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.

Ralph was preceded in death by his parents and four infant grandchildren.

He is survived by his wife, Glenda of Lee’s Summit; four children, Jonathan Alan (and Mia) Prier of Lee’s Summit, Jennifer Prier-Dison, Melissa Kathleen Prier, and Rebecca Erin Prier, all of Pleasant Hill; seven grandchildren, Haley Lynn Prier, Sophia Lucille Elbert, Caleb Eugene Prier, Lincoln Lewis Prier, Maxwell Elizabeth Dison, Amira Grace Prier, and Maddox Jane Moyer; five siblings, Roy, who peacefully passed February 8, 2022, (and Esther) Prier of Lee’s Summit, Dean (and Bonnie) Prier of Raymore, Missouri, Dorothy (and Kirby) Vanatta of Greenwood, Missouri, Lynn (and Charity) Prier of Lee’s Summit, Leon (and Cheryl) Prier of Independence, Missouri, and Larry (and Cindy) Prier of Desoto, Kansas; his father and mother-in-law, Lewis Glendon and Mary Jane Ullery of Lee’s Summit; brother-in-law, Neil (and Carol) Ullery of Lee’s Summit; sister-in-law, Mari Beth Spencer of Lee’s Summit; numerous nieces and nephews; other relatives and many friends.

Visitation will be held 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Friday, February 18, 2022, at the funeral home.

Funeral services will be held 10:30 a.m. Saturday February 19, 2022, at the funeral home. Interment will be in the Staley Mound Cemetery, near Pleasant Hill.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the Missouri Department of Conservation and may be sent in care of the funeral home.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at http://www.stanleyedenburn.com

Arrangements: Stanley-Edenburn Funeral Home, 203 N. Armstrong St., Pleasant Hill, Missouri 64080 (816) 540-5550