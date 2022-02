Willis F. Mothersbaugh, 88, of Lee’s Summit MO passed away on December 20, 2021.

A Memorial Service will be held February 19, 2022 at Fellowship Church-Greenwood, 1601 West Main Street, Greenwood MO. The visitation will be at 10:00 a.m. with the funeral at 11:00 a.m. Private graveside service will take place in the Springfield Veteran’s Cemetery at a later date.

Arrangements by Langsford Funeral Home, 115 SW 3rd, Lee’s Summit, MO 64063