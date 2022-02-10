Rose M. Hand

Rose M. Hand, 66, of Blue Springs, MO died Tuesday, February 8, 2022 in her home.

Rose was a special person to everyone that had the good fortune of knowing her. She cared deeply for everyone and she would let you know how much via a phone call, text, Facebook post or just a nice, old fashioned note.

She was an amazing cook who always challenged herself to make something new. If you ever were lucky enough to have a bite, you knew she rarely missed. Rose was an incredibly hard worker, devoting time to a few companies in Kansas City throughout her life, never giving anything less than her best or breaking until the work was right. Above all else, Rose was a mother and a grandmother. Her care and compassion for others was only exceeded by that of her three boys, their wives and her six grandchildren. Their happiness truly made her life complete.

Rose is survived by her boyfriend Mark Cooley, three children, Nicholas Mossie (Shannon), Matthew Mossie (Katherine), and Jonathan Mossie (Linda); six grandchildren; and brothers Bill Hand, Charles Hand, and George Hand.

Services will include visitation at Langsford Funeral home, February 13 from 12-2 pm. A memorial mass will be held at Our Lady of Presentation on February 13 at 10:00 am. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to St Jude for cancer research. Burial in Calvary Cemetery, Miles City, Montana.