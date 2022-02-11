December 6, 1939 vs February 8, 2022

Roy Wayne Prier

Roy Wayne Prier, 82, of Lee’s Summit, Missouri passed away peacefully on Tuesday, February 8, 2022, at Lee’s Summit Medical Center. Roy was born to Frank & Alma Prier on December 6, 1939, in Licking, Missouri and was the oldest of his five brothers and one sister.

Roy joined the Armed Forces serving in the Army as part of the 46th Engineer Battalion serving in Fort Leonard Wood Missouri, Fort Polk Louisiana, West Point New York, and Thule Air Base on the island of Greenland. After his honorable service he would move to Kansas City, Missouri. One Sunday he attended church and would meet his lovely wife, Esther. Roy and Esther were married in Kansas City on September 23, 1967 and were married for over 54 years. They started their family in 1971 and raised three amazing children Sheila, Sheri, and Scott. Roy started work as a Carpenter in 1965 and later started his own business. In 2000, Roy would run Prier Construction building houses with his son, Scott, and did this for over 20 years. Roy was a Godly and a very hard-working man. He would tackle any project set in front of him with great skill and precision. Roy loved spending time with his family and friends, including his six grandchildren, and was their biggest fan.

Roy is preceded in death by his parents Benjamin Franklin Prier and Alma Fern (Ritz) Prier and his beloved brother, Ralph Prier.

He is survived by his beautiful wife Esther Prier, daughter Sheila Brooks, daughter Sheri (Steve) Stiglic, and son Scott (Kathy) Prier. 6 Grandchildren Kaylee, Madelyn, Carson, Jack, Ben, and Luci. Brother Dean (Bonnie) Prier, sister Dorothy (Kirby) Vanatta, brother Lynn (Charity) Prier, brother Leon (Cheryl) Prier, brother Larry (Cindy) Prier, and sister-in-law, Glenda Prier.

Services for Roy will be in the care of Longview Funeral Home & Cemetery at 12700 SE Raytown Road, Kansas City, Missouri 64149.

Visitation will be held Thursday, February 24, 2022, from 6-8 p.m., with the Funeral on Friday, February 25, 2022, at 10 a.m. followed by graveside with honors at Longview Cemetery.

In Lieu of flowers family is requesting memorial contributions to the Leukemia and Lymphoma SocietyLLS.